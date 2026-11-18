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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / CULTURE – The countdown is on for one of the most deeply felt religious and cultural events in the Syracuse community. The full programme for the 2026 Feast of Saint Lucy will be officially unveiled on Friday 20 November 2026 at 10am at the Deputazione della Cappella di Santa Lucia (inside Palazzo Arcivescovile, piazza Duomo 5).

The presentation details and the authorities in attendance

Attending the press and public meeting will be the leadership and members of the Deputazione della Cappella di Santa Lucia: president Sebastiano Ricupero, treasurer Salvatore Sparatore, Monsignor Salvatore Marino, Elena Artale and Francesca Patti, together with the rector of the Basilica Santuario di Santa Lucia al Sepolcro, Friar Daniele Cugnata. The event will reveal all the liturgical, cultural and popular devotion appointments that will characterise this year’s edition.

The main stages of the celebrations

The festival calendar will officially begin on Sunday 29 November with the traditional peregrinatio of the patron saint’s relics among the parishes of the Diocese.

The build-up to the main days will include: