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ROME / NAPLES / NEWS – A major breakthrough in the investigation into the bomb threats that paralysed more than 10,000 schools across Italy on 11, 12 and 16 November, including many in the province of Naples, forcing over 300 to be evacuated. The postal and cybersecurity police, working closely with the international police cooperation service and the FBI, have identified and located in the United States the user of the pseudonym “Mikhail Andropov”, a recurring signature on almost all the threatening emails sent by the self-styled “Vilayat of Misoginistan”.

Breakthrough thanks to a certified email sent to the embassy in Washington

The turning point in the investigation, coordinated by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office, came from a certified email received by the Italian embassy in Washington and forwarded to the Naples Cybersecurity Operations Centre (C.O.S.C.). The sender, identified as G.B. and living in Phoenix, Arizona, had reported the misuse of his digital identity, explaining that he had been contacted on social media by several alarmed Italian students and that he had no connection to the threats.

After being formally interviewed by FBI agents and international cooperation staff, the man confirmed that he used the pseudonym “Mikhail Andropov” online for personal security reasons, but the US federal agency formally denied any involvement by him in the mass sending of threatening messages to Italian schools. Checks are continuing to trace the actual perpetrators of the criminal plot.

The mystery of the “Vilayat of Misoginistan” and the serial threats

The messages sent to schools across the country contained extremely violent and almost identical language: “We have come to annihilate you. We will carry out a genocide against Italians,” the emails read, explicitly referring to supposed explosive devices left in the buildings with remote detonation.

The signature used – “Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan” – had immediately raised investigative questions: a grotesque mix of Soviet references and neologisms born as web memes to denote misogynistic communities. Provocative language rooted in internet culture, likely designed to mislead or amplify the media impact of the blackmail. Investigators continue to dig to determine whether a lone mythomaniac or an organised group is behind the threats.