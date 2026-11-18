Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

VICENZA / NEWS – A two-year prison sentence each has been handed down by the Assize Court of Vicenza to the parents of Francesco Gianello, the 14-year-old who died from cancer after his family rejected conventional medical treatment in favour of the controversial “Hamer method”.

[Image: The Palace of Justice and the courts where judicial hearings are held]

The reclassification of the offence and the trial process

During the proceedings, the Assize Court accepted a request submitted by the defence at the preliminary hearing, proceeding to reclassify the offence from voluntary manslaughter with eventual intent to involuntary manslaughter, and simultaneously applying the sentence reduction provided for under the alternative trial procedure.

In the discussion phase and during the reply, the public prosecutor had himself opened the door to revising the charge, considering alternative hypotheses such as death as a consequence of another offence or child abandonment, before the judges reached the final verdict that concludes the first-instance trial.