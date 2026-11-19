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NOTO / SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political line-ups are taking shape ahead of the upcoming local elections in Noto. In an official statement released by Germano, the Noi Moderati movement has formally declared its support for the current mayor, Corrado Figura, and for the political and administrative path launched in recent years at the helm of the city.

[Image: View of Noto’s baroque old town and Palazzo Ducezio]

The shared administrative project

According to Germano’s statement, the backing for Figura is not merely an alliance between political groups but a convergence on a strategic vision founded on pragmatism and administrative continuity.

“Noi Moderati wholeheartedly supports mayor Corrado Figura and the administrative path he is pursuing at the head of the city of Noto. This is a clear political choice, based on a shared vision for the city, on the tangible results achieved and on the determination to keep building the future of a community that has undergone significant change in recent years,” the statement reads.

The political figure also stressed that good administration must be measured by its ability to solve everyday problems, plan interventions and turn ideas into concrete opportunities for citizens, families and businesses, with a particular focus on enhancing the city’s historic and cultural heritage.

A party list and the new city coordination

Noi Moderati’s commitment alongside the current mayor will also take organisational and electoral form. As announced in the same document, the party will field its own list in support of Corrado Figura’s candidacy, while in the coming days the official appointment of Noto’s city coordination will be made to root political action in the local area.