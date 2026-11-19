Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A towering figure in Italian culture: journalist, writer, TV host, playwright and former MEP.

Known to the public for iconic Rai programmes such as Telefono giallo and Babele, in recent years (since 2023) he had moved to La7 to host the hit show La Torre di Babele, working until the very end. A man of deep learning, he stood out for his elegant style, self-deprecating humour and extraordinary memory, embodying the intellectual and populariser of a bygone era.

Born in Rome on 26 January 1935, he spent his early years in Libya with his father, an officer in the Regia Aeronautica. After returning to Rome, he soon turned to cultural journalism and the avant-garde theatre scene of the 1960s, collaborating with Teatro dei 101 and writing plays performed by the likes of Gigi Proietti.

His print career saw him work for major publications such as L’Espresso, Panorama and La Repubblica, where from 2001 to 2021 he edited the famous readers’ letters column. For Rai he also worked as a reporter and correspondent in Paris and New York. After achieving great television fame at viale Mazzini and a stint at Telemontecarlo with Domino, from 1994 to 1999 he served in the European Parliament before returning to television for good.

An avowed atheist and supporter of the civil rights campaigns of the Radicals and the Luca Coscioni Association—including the right to euthanasia—he cultivated a strong interest in the history of religions, authoring bestsellers such as Inchiesta su Gesù and I segreti del Vaticano. His extensive literary output ranges from detective novels (Quel treno da Vienna, Giornali e spie) to essays on great international cities (Paris, New York, Rome and Istanbul).

Even in later life he had not stopped engaging with readers through writing: in 2024 he published his autobiography La vita s’impara, an existential reckoning of personal memories and intellectual encounters, followed in 2025 by La musica per me, a work devoted to one of his greatest passions.