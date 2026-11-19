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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO / SYRACUSE / EVENTS – Preparations are stepping up for the next edition of the Priolo Gargallo Carnival. The Municipal administration has published an exploratory notice aimed at masked groups interested in taking part in the parades and events scheduled for the festival.

[Image: Colours, masks and allegorical sets typical of Sicilian carnival parades]

The “Fairy Tales” theme and entry requirements

The mayor Pippo Gianni and the deputy mayor Alessandro Biamonte have outlined the initiative’s details and announced the chosen theme for this edition: “Fairy Tales”. It is an invitation to the public to draw inspiration from classic stories, folk tales and fantasy worlds, freely expressing their creativity through original costumes, sets and choreography.

To join the public notice, groups must meet the following criteria:

Minimum size: Each masked group must have at least 16 members .

Each masked group must have at least . Application deadline: Participation requests must be submitted by 30 November 2026 at the latest.

Participation requests must be submitted by at the latest. Financial contribution: Each admitted group will receive a reimbursement of €80 per member present.

All forms and procedures for submitting applications are available and can be consulted directly on the Municipality of Priolo Gargallo’s official channels.