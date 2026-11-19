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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – Political reactions continue in Syracuse the day after the Municipal council rejected the motion of no confidence in the mayor, Francesco Italia. The MP for Fratelli d’Italia and vice-chair of the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Luca Cannata, has spoken out on the outcome of the council meeting, challenging the political cohesion of the city administration and strongly criticising the decision by the Grande Sicilia-Mpa group.

[Image: Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse, home of the Municipal council]

Analysis of the vote and attack on Grande Sicilia

According to the Fratelli d’Italia representative, the result of the vote does not confirm the existence of a solid political majority supporting the mayor:

“To remove Francesco Italia, the votes of just four of the five Grande Sicilia councillors would have sufficed. All five voted against the no-confidence motion. Giuseppe Carta chose to save Italia’s seat, betraying for the second time the commitment made to centre-right voters,” Cannata said.

The national parliamentarian also highlights the figures from the vote, urging the mayor to draw the political conclusions:

“Italia has nothing to celebrate. Sixteen councillors voted to remove him; only 14 voted to keep him in office. Do not confuse the failure to reach the no-confidence quorum with the existence of a majority to govern. On 22 October he stated that, without a majority, he would step down. He should keep his word and resign.”

Fratelli d’Italia’s stance and the administrative issues

In his remarks, Cannata reiterates his party’s position, accusing Grande Sicilia-Mpa of splitting the centre-right coalition by choosing to back a mayor who also serves as Azione’s regional commissioner.

The MP expresses concern about the risk of a phase marked by the redistribution of roles and portfolios simply to secure the numbers in the council chamber. He draws attention to the city’s daily problems—water management, waste and urban cleanliness—for which he assigns political responsibility to both mayor Italia and Giuseppe Carta. Cannata concludes by pledging that Fratelli d’Italia will continue its opposition without compromise, with the aim of building a governing alternative for the city of Syracuse.