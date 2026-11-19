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ROME / SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The centre-right is uniting in Rome over the future of the Iblei national park. After amendments to the environment decree were withdrawn, Fratelli d’Italia and Lega – Italia Federale have decided to join forces to push a shared legislative solution within the budget law.

MPs Luca Cannata (Fratelli d’Italia), Valeria Sudano and Anastasio Carrà (Lega – Italia Federale) announced the move and outlined the next parliamentary steps to redefine the boundaries and rules of the protected area.

[Image: panoramic view of the natural and rural Iblei Mountains area]

The parliamentary strategy and the new technical assessment

The two parties’ joint work will start from the amendment already tabled in the Chamber by Luca Cannata, aiming to prevent the automatic adoption of the old boundaries and to ensure direct dialogue with the areas involved.

“In light of the issues that emerged during parliamentary scrutiny and requests from other political forces to share this path, we deemed it appropriate to continue the initiative within the budget law, starting from the amendment already tabled by Fratelli d’Italia MP Luca Cannata, on which we will continue to work together,” the three MPs said in a joint statement.

The proposal’s key points are:

New technical and scientific assessment: a full re-evaluation of previous boundary and zoning proposals for the area.

a full re-evaluation of previous boundary and zoning proposals for the area. Local involvement: opening a listening forum with the municipalities, sector associations and affected business groups.

opening a listening forum with the municipalities, sector associations and affected business groups. Economic and environmental protection: seeking a regulatory balance that safeguards the Iblei ecosystem without penalising local farming and business activities.

Dialogue with the government and the environment ministry

Fratelli d’Italia and Lega MPs finally confirmed their commitment to continue direct talks with the national executive and the environment ministry to reach a shared rule that provides concrete answers to the communities of the Iblei area.