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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / SYRACUSE / POLITICS – Parliamentary debate has flared over policies for the South and the management of resources earmarked for Sicilian infrastructure. During Prime Minister’s Questions in the Chamber of Deputies, the Five Star Movement MP Filippo Scerra responded to minister Tommaso Foti, delivering a stinging critique of the national executive’s handling of investment in southern Italy.

[Image: the Chamber in Montecitorio, seat of the Chamber of Deputies in Rome]

Criticism of Sicily funding and the Syracuse-Gela road

In his speech to the House, the Five Star Movement MP for Syracuse said the Government’s financial decisions had penalised Sicily by reallocating major spending items.

Scerra focused his remarks on two main points:

Development and Cohesion Fund: the Five Star MP contested the removal of €1.3 billion from the fund allocated to Sicily to divert those resources to the Strait of Messina bridge project.

the Five Star MP contested the removal of €1.3 billion from the fund allocated to Sicily to divert those resources to the Strait of Messina bridge project. Syracuse-Gela motorway: Scerra also highlighted the withdrawal of €300 million originally earmarked for completing the Sicilian road, which he described as an unfinished project for 70 years.

Speech in the House during Prime Minister’s Questions

In concluding his reply to the Government representative, the Five Star Movement MP reiterated his party’s opposition to the executive’s approach to regional policy: