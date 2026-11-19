Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The Municipal council vote rejecting the motion of no confidence in Syracuse’s mayor, Francesco Italia, has opened a deep rift and a head-on clash within the city’s right-wing coalition. The main figures in a fierce long-distance exchange are national MP Luca Cannata of Fratelli d’Italia and Vincenzo Vinciullo, the provincial secretary of Grande Sicilia, who in recent hours have traded mutual accusations over political consistency, administrative balance and electoral results.

[Image: Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse, home of the Municipal council]

Cannata’s jab: “Carta and Italia cling to power, they have no majority”

The first to open hostilities was Luca Cannata, vice-chair of the Budget Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, who pointed the finger at the five municipal councillors from Grande Sicilia-Mpa, whose votes were decisive in preventing the quorum needed for the no-confidence motion (16 votes in favour of removal, 14 against).

According to the Fratelli d’Italia MP, the autonomist leader Giuseppe Carta and the Grande Sicilia group had chosen to “cling to power” alongside a mayor who is also Azione’s regional secretary, betraying the mandate from right-wing voters and leaving the city grappling with unresolved emergencies over water, waste and urban decay. Cannata also urged Francesco Italia to draw the political consequences of the lack of a numerical majority in the chamber, stressing the consistency of the opposition led by FdI.

Vinciullo’s reply: “A collector of defeats who refuses dialogue”

The response from Grande Sicilia’s provincial secretary, Vincenzo Vinciullo, was swift and equally harsh, as he turned the accusations around by calling the Avola MP a “serial collector of political defeats”. In his remarks, Vinciullo listed two setbacks suffered by Cannata in the space of a single week:

The meeting of provincial secretaries: the opposition to the round table called by Syracuse’s right-wing parties, which went ahead with only Fratelli d’Italia absent.

the opposition to the round table called by Syracuse’s right-wing parties, which went ahead with only Fratelli d’Italia absent. The Municipal council vote: the failure to pass the no-confidence motion against mayor Italia, which the same MP had politically backed.

Recalling the elections for the Free association of municipalities (the former province) over a year ago, Vinciullo accused Cannata of a “bossy” approach based on ultimatums and personalism, blaming him for the divisions in the coalition and urging greater moderation towards allies.

Fratelli d’Italia’s counter: “He’s the real champion of clinging to power – refresh his memory”

The verbal duel continued with a fresh jab from Luca Cannata, who challenged the electoral figures cited by the autonomist:

“He talks about defeats, but he should start with the numbers. In the Free association of municipalities, Fratelli d’Italia elected two councillors. How many did Grande Sicilia elect? Before lecturing others on their electoral results, it would be wise to look at your own.”, the national MP replied.

Cannata then reminded Vinciullo of his change of stance on the Italia administration, recalling how the group leader Gabriella Troia had confirmed her support for the mayor in the chamber despite the provincial secretary’s earlier criticism:

“He himself once judged Francesco Italia unfit to run Syracuse – just dig up his past statements before his road-to-Damascus moment. What changed? Did Italia suddenly become a good administrator, or did political convenience change?”.

Ending on a particularly heated note – ironically advising his opponent to “take a few phosphorus pills” to remember past positions – Cannata reiterated that the coalition cannot be held together by “window-dressing meetings”, effectively marking a political distance that seriously complicates the united path of Syracuse’s right wing.