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REGGIO EMILIA / NEWS – A yet more serious picture has emerged in the case of a 25-year-old Pakistani woman who, on 4 June, in Novellara (in the province of Reggio Emilia), managed to escape an attack by her husband’s family by jumping from a moving car in which she was being beaten. During the evidentiary hearing held yesterday before the preliminary investigations judge of the Reggio Emilia Court, Andrea Rat, the victim was heard, reconstructing months of captivity, mistreatment and sexual abuse.

[Image: A Carabinieri patrol on neighbourhood watch]

The captivity and abuse reconstructed in the investigation

As reported by the Gazzetta di Reggio, the investigation launched by the Novellara Carabinieri – who intervened in June after the 25-year-old was rescued on the street by two passers-by, in a state of shock and with visible signs of beatings – has shed light on a condition of total isolation imposed on the woman. Her 27-year-old husband and his family prevented her from learning Italian and integrating, keeping her locked up at home and subjecting her to physical violence, including punches, slaps and whippings.

Investigations also revealed that the husband forced her to have sexual relations not only with him but also with his father-in-law and the man’s brothers.

Five under investigation and the judge’s decisions on precautionary measures

As early as August, the Carabinieri had enforced four precautionary measures: remand in prison for the 27-year-old husband and restraining orders with electronic tagging for the 55-year-old father-in-law and two 21-year-old brothers-in-law. Ahead of the evidentiary hearing, at which the court-appointed defence lawyers Vito Alessandro Pellegrino (the husband’s lawyer) and Leonardo Teggi (defence counsel for the father and brothers of the 27-year-old) took part, the number of those under investigation rose to five with the addition of a third brother.

At the end of the hearing, the preliminary investigations judge issued new rulings on the precautionary measures:

The husband (27): Remand in prison has been replaced with house arrest.

Remand in prison has been replaced with house arrest. One of the three brothers-in-law: The electronic tag has been revoked, as his absence during the 4 June attack has been established.

The electronic tag has been revoked, as his absence during the 4 June attack has been established. The father-in-law (55) and the other two brothers: The restraining orders and the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device remain in place.

Leonardo Teggi expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the chamber hearing, while preliminary investigations continue to fully determine individual responsibilities.