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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

24-hour general strike brings local transport, schools and healthcare to a halt

It is a day of severe disruption across the peninsula due to a 24-hour general strike called by the CGIL trade union, joined by grassroots unions (Cobas, Clap and Sial) and the student movement. Under the slogan “The future is now”, the protest involves all sectors, public and private, with around 100 demonstrations organised from north to south.

The reasons behind the protest

At the heart of the mobilisation is opposition to the budget law and the government’s economic policies. The unions’ main demands are:

Wages and taxation: pay rises, contract renewals to tackle the cost of living and a reduction in the tax burden on employees and pensioners.

pay rises, contract renewals to tackle the cost of living and a reduction in the tax burden on employees and pensioners. Public services: an end to cuts and greater investment in healthcare and education.

an end to cuts and greater investment in healthcare and education. Young people and safety: concrete measures against precarious work, protection of the right to education, housing policies and workplace safety.

concrete measures against precarious work, protection of the right to education, housing policies and workplace safety. Military spending: a halt to funds earmarked for rearmament, redirecting them to social emergencies.

Transport: who is striking and the timetables in major cities

Following intervention by the Guarantee Commission, air transport, rail transport and rail freight are excluded from today’s strike (though a new rail stoppage has been called by Sgb and Cub Trasporti from 9pm tomorrow).

There is disruption, however, at ports, taxis and local public transport (buses, trams and metro), which is stopping in compliance with guaranteed service periods. Some local operators are not taking part, including Atm (Milan), Atvo (Venice), Anm (Naples) and Amtab (Bari). Here are the strike periods in the main cities:

Rome: from 8.30am to 5pm and from 8pm until the end of service.

from 8.30am to 5pm and from 8pm until the end of service. Turin: from 9am to noon and from 3pm until the end of service.

from 9am to noon and from 3pm until the end of service. Genoa: from 9am to 5.30pm and from 8.30pm until the end of service.

from 9am to 5.30pm and from 8.30pm until the end of service. Bologna: from 8.30am to 4.30pm and from 7.30pm until the end of service.

from 8.30am to 4.30pm and from 7.30pm until the end of service. Florence: from 8.15am to 12.30pm and from 2.30pm until the end of service.

from 8.15am to 12.30pm and from 2.30pm until the end of service. Palermo: from 8.30am to 5.30pm and from 8.30pm until the end of service.

Rallies and marches across Italy

The main event is in Rome, starting at 9.30am from piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, with a closing speech by CGIL general secretary Maurizio Landini.

There are numerous mobilisations in other regional capitals (with consequent traffic changes): gatherings at 9am in Milan (piazza Cadorna), Naples (piazza Mancini), Bari (piazza Giovanni XXIII), Palermo (piazza Marina), Cagliari (piazza Giovanni XXIII) and Perugia (piazza Partigiani). Departures are at 9.30am in Turin (piazza XVIII Dicembre), Bologna (piazza dei Martiri), Florence (piazza Indipendenza) and Genoa (Stazione Marittima). Marches are also planned in Veneto, including in Venice, Padua, Verona, Vicenza and Treviso.

Students join the protests

Alongside workers, the Rete degli Studenti Medi is also marching today, with over 50 demonstrations across Italy as part of the European student strike. After weeks of mobilisations and more than 150 school occupations, students are demanding structural resources for school buildings, the right to education and psychological wellbeing.

“School is not separate from the society we live in: investing in education means investing in the country’s collective future,” said national coordinator Angela Verdecchia, reiterating the need to guarantee everyone safe, accessible and inclusive schools.