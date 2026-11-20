Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

Genoa’s Cristoforo Colombo airport was closed for about two hours on Thursday evening — from 8pm (with flights halted from 8.10pm) until 10pm — after four or five suspected drones were spotted east and west of the runway.

The control tower raised the alarm and ordered the temporary closure. Police attended the scene and the judiciary was informed. During the shutdown, an ITA Airways flight bound for Rome Fiumicino was held on the runway awaiting reopening. Reports suggest this is the first such incident at an Italian airport. The alert was later lifted.