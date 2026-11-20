Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / WORK – Twelve workers responsible for maintaining the vehicles used in Syracuse’s urban waste service are in a state of total job uncertainty. The case has been raised by Carlo Auteri, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for Lega – Italia Federale, who yesterday met the twelve employees of Alba Rent, a company involved in managing the refuse collection vehicles in the Syracuse area and recently placed into judicial liquidation.

[Image: Vehicles used in the urban waste and refuse collection service]

Workers on site with no official word

According to what the employees told the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, the workers learned only through informal rumours of a possible termination or suspension of their employment, without ever receiving any formal notice from the company or the appointed administrators.

“There are twelve fathers who risk becoming invisible. Twelve workers who for years have helped keep Syracuse’s urban waste service running by maintaining the vehicles, and who today have no idea what their future holds,” Auteri said. “They still turn up at the depot every day, not knowing whether they should work, whether they are still officially employed and, above all, what will happen in the coming days. It is unacceptable to leave twelve families in this state of uncertainty, especially on the eve of December.”

Questions over the vehicles and a call for the Municipality to act

In his remarks, Auteri called for thorough checks into the legal and managerial aspects of the case, with particular focus on the relationships between the companies involved, the lease of the business branch and the current use of the vehicle fleet:

“Alba Rent’s vehicles continue to operate regularly on Syracuse’s streets and are still being used in the service, while the company’s own employees do not even know their employment status,” the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly continued. “We need to understand on what basis those vehicles are being used, what contractual arrangements are currently in place and how maintenance is to be ensured.”

The member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly finally urged immediate clarification from those responsible for the corporate procedures and direct intervention by the Syracuse Municipality to safeguard the continuity of the public service and the job security of the twelve families involved.