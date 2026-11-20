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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / SYRACUSE / ECONOMY – New financial support is on the way for the fishing sector hit by adverse weather. The Court of Auditors has registered the decree signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, which activates the compensatory measures of the National Solidarity Fund, refinanced by the government with a total allocation of €3 million for 2026.

The announcement comes from the national MP for Fratelli d’Italia and vice president of the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Luca Cannata, who stressed the importance of the measure for local businesses.

[Image: Fishing boats moored in a port in the province of Syracuse]

How the compensation works and the deadlines for applications

The measure targets fishing and aquaculture businesses that have suffered damage due to natural disasters and exceptional weather and marine events occurring between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2026.

In detail, the provisions include:

Amount of the grant: Compensation of up to 70% of verified damages , within the limits of available financial resources.

Compensation of up to , within the limits of available financial resources. Application deadlines: For events already declared exceptional, applications must be submitted within ten days of the decree’s official publication on the Ministry’s institutional website.

Comment from the Fratelli d’Italia MP

According to the parliamentarian, the measure is a concrete response to the difficulties faced by sea workers in recent months: