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SYRACUSE / SPORT – A classic of Italian water polo tomorrow afternoon at the “Paolo Caldarella” pool in Syracuse. At 3pm, for the eighth matchday of the Serie A1 championship, Ortigia will host CN Posillipo, managed by former Ortigia coach Pino Porzio. The match will be streamed live on the Syracuse club’s official YouTube channel.

[Image: A moment of play in the water polo at the “Paolo Caldarella” pool in Syracuse]

The table and the form of the two teams

This will be the 82nd meeting overall between the two sides, who are currently separated by just two points in the standings: Ortigia sit sixth on 11 points, while Posillipo are seventh with 9 points. For Hrvoje Koljanin’s team, the fixture is an immediate chance to make amends for the poor showing in Palermo and to kick off a gruelling week of three matches in seven days. The Neapolitans, meanwhile, arrive in Syracuse on the back of a comprehensive win over Chiavari in the last round and less than 48 hours after their away Euro Cup trip to Montenegro.

Coach Koljanin and young Bordone speak

On the eve of the match, Ortigia coach Hrvoje Koljanin reviewed the week’s work and warned of the opponent’s quality:

“Over the past few days we have analysed our performance in Palermo in detail, trying to fix what went wrong. Tomorrow we face Posillipo, a top-level team whose ambitions grow every season and who are also returning to the European stage. To compete with a side like that we will have to play at the highest level, and that is exactly what we have been focusing on.”

On the possible fatigue from Posillipo’s European exertions, the coach remains cautious: “It is certainly not easy for them to play two matches and make a trip in such a short time, but water polo players are used to situations like this: a packed schedule helps you grow and can even be an advantage.”

Young Syracuse forward Bruno Bordone (born 2009) struck a similar note, stressing the dressing room’s desire for redemption: