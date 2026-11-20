Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

He was riding a motorcycle, but when he saw the police, instead of stopping at the checkpoint, he accelerated. As part of a road check and monitoring of driving behaviour for cars and motorcycles, officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) on patrol with the Flying Squad from Syracuse Police Headquarters stopped an 18-year-old who, riding a motorbike with a passenger, failed to stop at a police checkpoint. The teenager was driving in a way that endangered his own safety, his passenger’s and that of other road users. Not only did he fail to stop when ordered by the police, but he also tried to flee. The officers managed to stop him and penalised him for driving without a licence, for failing to stop at the checkpoint and for not wearing a protective helmet.

The rider, who was found in possession of a cannabis joint, was also reported to the competent authority for personal use of drugs.