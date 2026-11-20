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A new home for Syracuse’s fencers, and above all another step in the growth of a club that has trained athletes and promoted the values of sport for over 40 years. Club Scherma Siracusa inaugurated its new fencing hall in the premises on via De Caprio on Thursday 19 November, with a well-attended ceremony that brought together athletes, families, former fencers and representatives of sporting and civic institutions.

The ribbon-cutting opened an evening marked by a sense of belonging to a reality that is a benchmark for fencing in Sicily. The new, larger and more suitable spaces will allow the club to continue its work with more functional facilities.

Club president and maestro Antonio Cannarella retraced the club’s history, recalling its most significant milestones and thanking the athletes, their families, his brother and maestro Adriano Cannarella, and maestro Stefano Barrera. Special recognition also went to all those who contributed to the work of adapting the new premises, making the move possible in a short time.

One of the most significant speeches came from Giorgio Scarso, honorary president of the Italian Fencing Federation, who recalled his ties to Syracuse’s fencing community. Scarso retraced the sacrifices and commitment of the Cannarella maestros, also dwelling on Stefano Barrera’s first steps in the discipline. In his speech, he emphasised fencing’s value not only as a sport but also in social and educational terms.

Arturo Torregrossa, president of the Italian Fencing Federation’s Sicily regional committee, highlighted the club’s role in the regional scene. The club, active since 1983, is the oldest fencing association on the island. Torregrossa expressed his hope for even greater growth, with an eye to future celebrations for its 50th anniversary.

Danilo Biancolilla, representing CONI, attended the ceremony in place of provincial delegate Silvana Gambuzza, who was absent for personal reasons. The Carabinieri were represented by Santo Parisi, commander of Ortigia station, delegated by provincial commander Dino Incarbone.

The presence of the Carabinieri took on special significance because of the bond between the force and maestro Stefano Barrera, a former star of the club who now trains young fencers. Barrera also coaches Maria Vittoria Berretta, born in 2007, an athlete with the Carabinieri Sports Centre.

Among the guests was Professor Massimiliano Berretta, the athlete’s father and scientific coordinator of the national FIS “Pink Ribbon” project, funded by Sport e Salute and involving ten Italian fencing clubs, including Club Scherma Siracusa. Berretta outlined the initiative’s objectives and the benefits of sporting activity. The project also bears the signature of Giorgio Scarso, who conceived it during his tenure as head of the Italian Fencing Federation.