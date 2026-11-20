Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A fresh political exchange is unfolding in Syracuse. Luca Cannata, a national MP for Fratelli d’Italia, has responded to Vincenzo Vinciullo and raised the stakes by proposing a televised debate that would also involve Giuseppe Carta, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, and Syracuse’s mayor, Francesco Italia. “I am ready to face all three of you at the same time,” Cannata said, not sparing criticism of the former regional parliamentarian.

The dispute also touches on Cannata’s professional and political career, which Vinciullo has criticised. The FdI MP defended his credentials and the experience he has gained over the years: a degree in economics with top marks, qualification as a chartered accountant and auditor, two master’s degrees and a long professional career.

Among the roles he recalled was his decade at the helm of the University Consortium of Syracuse. “We reached about 3,000 students, launched master’s programmes and new degree courses, and revived the university presence in the city,” he argued, lamenting that much of that legacy has since been squandered.

Cannata also dismissed the criticisms about his public appointments, noting that he had won two competitions for the role of chief accountant, in Valguarnera Caropepe and Solarino, and had turned down an appointment as auditor of accounts offered by the then minister, Beatrice Lorenzin.

The MP then shifted the debate to the political sphere, calling into question Vinciullo’s role as provincial coordinator of Grande Sicilia. According to Cannata, Vinciullo cannot distance himself from the movement’s decisions, particularly the behaviour of the five municipal councillors who helped prevent a no-confidence motion against mayor Italia.

“We asked you to account for a political choice, not for the number of coffees you had with the mayor,” he said, challenging what he sees as a shift in position from Vinciullo’s earlier criticism of the city administration.

Finally, Cannata proposed a public debate on the main issues affecting the area: water, Aretusacque, IAS, waste management and the TMB plant. “These are the things citizens want to discuss,” he concluded, inviting Vinciullo to include Carta and Italia. The dispute remains open, awaiting a possible response and the willingness of the other parties to take part in the debate.