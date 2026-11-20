Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The financial police (Guardia di Finanza) of the Catania provincial command, as part of stepped-up operations against illicit trafficking, arrested a man from Catania living in Augusta (SR) in the act of possessing a large consignment of cocaine weighing about 15 kg.

The operation took place near Contrada Costa Saracena (Castelluccio) in Augusta (SR) at a house not owned by the man, who was then arrested, but still at his disposal.

The officers were alerted by the man’s suspicious behaviour.

They therefore decided to carry out a search, which uncovered 13 blocks of a white substance. A rapid narcotics test confirmed it was cocaine, with a total weight of about 15 kilograms.

In light of this discovery, and while the presumption of innocence of the person under investigation remains valid until a final conviction, the officers seized the drugs on their own initiative and arrested the man in the act for possession of narcotics, aggravated by the large quantity.

The drugs, equivalent to 13,000–15,000 doses, would have generated illicit proceeds of over €1 million if sold retail on local streets.

Following the initiative by the Guardia di Finanza of Catania, the Court of Syracuse, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Syracuse, upheld the seizure and the arrest and ordered the offender to be taken to Catania prison at Piazza Lanza.