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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Morning of high tension in Rome on viale di Trastevere, where a student protest turned into disorder outside the Ministry of Education and Merit.

The demonstration, staged to protest against government policies, war and the rising cost of living, had brought together secondary school and university students in a single march. After crossing part of the city centre—passing through via Marmorata and ponte Sublicio—the protesters reached the ministry, whose steps were protected by armoured vehicles and riot police.

Right in front of the building the situation escalated: a group of masked participants lit and threw several large firecrackers and paper bombs, along with a barrage of glass bottles and stones at the police line.

In the photo, part of the march on viale di Trastevere as, from the Ministry of Public Education, it tries to reach the Ministry of University and Research