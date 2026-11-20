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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political clash within the Syracuse centre-right has taken a new turn with an intervention from the provincial leader of Fratelli d’Italia, Antonio Annino, who directly addresses the provincial secretary of Grande Sicilia, Vincenzo Vinciullo, following Vinciullo’s remarks on MP Luca Cannata’s refusal to take part in a televised debate and Vinciullo’s expression of solidarity with Cannata.

The reply on the debate and the rejection of solidarity

In his statement, Antonio Annino argues that it was Vincenzo Vinciullo himself who withdrew from public debate when faced with a counter-proposal for a broader discussion involving Giuseppe Carta and the mayor Francesco Italia. Annino also rejected the solidarity offered and reiterated his willingness to engage in a direct head-to-head:

“Professor, thank you for calling me your brilliant former pupil. Allow me to say that this time you are pretending not to understand. Cannata countered with a three-against-one debate. He said he was ready to face you, Giuseppe Carta and Mayor Francesco Italia, all three together. You, who had issued the challenge, then announced you no longer intended to go ahead. So you are the one who is afraid of the debate and ran away. As for your solidarity, you can keep it. I was the one who offered my availability, and I did so willingly.”

Attack on Giuseppe Carta: TMB and land in Augusta

Continuing his statement, the Fratelli d’Italia provincial leader shifts focus to the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly and mayor of Melilli, Giuseppe Carta, accusing him of having avoided new public debates in recent months after a previous meeting of Melilli Municipal council dedicated to the TMB (Mechanical Biological Treatment) plant.

Annino also announces his intention to revisit two separate administrative matters concerning the area of Augusta: the location of proposals for the new TMB site and a request to change the use designation for some land in contrada Granatello, near the hospital, which, according to Annino, are registered to a relative of the autonomist parliamentarian.