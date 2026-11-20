Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Lazio wins seven awards at the Lean Healthcare Award 2026

Thanks to new organisational pathways, waiting times between admission and the first visit have fallen from one hour to half an hour.

Streamlining hospital workflows and cutting waiting times in the emergency room: with this goal, Lazio stood out at the Lean Healthcare Award 2026, the prestigious national award dedicated to innovation and efficiency in healthcare, taking home no fewer than seven prizes.

The overall first prize was awarded to the Policlinico Umberto I of Rome. The capital’s hospital convinced the jury with a reorganisation project that halved waiting times between admission and the first medical visit for a specific group of patients, from about one hour to just thirty minutes. The new model has also significantly sped up the execution of radiological examinations.

During the awards ceremony, held at Palazzo Brancaccio, other healthcare excellences from the region were also celebrated:

ASL Roma 1: awarded for creating a “virtual hospital” dedicated to women’s health, equipped with a single medical record that monitors and supports patients over time.

awarded for creating a “virtual hospital” dedicated to women’s health, equipped with a single medical record that monitors and supports patients over time. Istituto Spallanzani di Roma: recognised for its commitment in the field of innovation and training.

recognised for its commitment in the field of innovation and training. ASL di Viterbo: awarded for making prosthetic assistance pathways more effective.

The 2026 edition saw the participation of over 360 projects from across Italy, all united by the aim of eliminating waste, streamlining internal bureaucracy and ensuring faster, higher-quality care for citizens.