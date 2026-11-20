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Maxima Roma takes to the court against violence towards women

Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, Maxima Roma is promoting an important day of sport, awareness and solidarity. The event is set for Sunday 22 November at the PalaEUR, starting at 1pm, coinciding with the Serie A match against Nutribullet Treviso Basket (tip-off at 6pm).

The youth tournament and the PalaEUR welcome

Thanks to collaboration with FIP Lazio, the capital’s venue will host a tournament from 1pm to 3.30pm featuring around 110 young basketball players, with matches refereed by young women officials. The players will then be invited to watch the first team’s game. Just before the start of the league match, the girls will return to the court to receive special pink scarves from Maxima Roma and take a group photo with the club’s mascot, Max.

Practical support and the possibility of Francesco Totti attending

For the occasion, the club has produced special-edition scarves combining pink with the traditional club colours of yellow and black: they will be on sale during the match as a symbol of the club’s commitment. The initiative also includes direct financial support for BeFree, a Rome-based social cooperative active every day in prevention, combating gender-based violence and protecting women.

Finally, according to reports gathered by Basket Magazine, the PalaEUR stands could also host an exceptional guest: Francesco Totti. Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, the former Roma captain is expected to attend both to support the Rome team against Treviso and to lend his support to the charity initiative.