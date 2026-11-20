Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A man was rescued after injuring himself with a brushcutter blade. It happened in Syracuse, where this afternoon the Fire Brigade in Syracuse, working with 118 paramedics, went to Villaggio Miano to help a man of about 75 who had been injured while maintaining the land: he had driven the brushcutter blade into his left calf.

The rescuers immediately secured the area, switched off the tool and stabilised the man. The Fire Brigade then cut away the awkward part of the tool, allowing the doctor to remove the blade safely. Medical staff finally treated the wound and flew the man by helicopter to Cannizzaro hospital in Catania.