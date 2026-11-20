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Antonio Annino, provincial leader of Fratelli d’Italia – Syracuse, has launched a new attack on Vincenzo Vinciullo and Giuseppe Carta, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly. At the heart of the dispute is a proposal for a public debate with Alessandro Cannata, the Fratelli d’Italia MP, and the controversy surrounding the administrative affairs linked to the TMB.

“Professor, this time you are pretending not to understand. Cannata raised the stakes by proposing a three-against-one debate, with you, Giuseppe Carta and the mayor Francesco Italia. You, who issued the challenge, then announced you did not want to go on. So who is afraid of the debate? It is you,” Annino said, adding: “If you really want a television debate with me, I am ready.”

The Fratelli d’Italia figure then shifts his focus to Giuseppe Carta, accusing him of avoiding a direct confrontation for over a year. “The only time we faced each other was in the Municipal council in Melilli, over the TMB. After that discussion I publicly raised questions about the resolutions and the choice of land, but my objections have never received any answers.”

Annino then urges Vinciullo to demand an explanation from Carta about the administrative choices, from the TMB procedures to recruitment, and announces further public interventions on other matters.

In particular, he draws attention to a building development in Augusta, in the Granatello district, near the hospital. “In my view, this is yet another case of family property speculation. Land registry records show the land is registered to the husband of the sister of Giuseppe Carta, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly. The documents I have also show a request to change the land use. I will return to this matter publicly, documents in hand,” Annino said.

Finally, the provincial leader revisits the issue of the new TMB site, stressing that all three proposed locations would fall within the territory of Augusta, as reported in the SRR minutes of 21 May.

“These are two separate matters, but they both concern the same municipality. Citizens have a right to know what is being decided. Vinciullo, keep your solidarity for Carta. If you want to look me in the eye, I am here. If instead you want to continue acting as Carta’s lackey, at least spare us the lectures on courage,” Annino concluded.