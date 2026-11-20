Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The political row in Syracuse over a proposed centre-right TV debate continues with posts and comments on social media. After Antonio Annino, Fratelli d’Italia’s provincial coordinator, issued a statement reiterating his willingness for a head-to-head debate, Vincenzo Vinciullo, Grande Sicilia’s provincial commissioner, posted on his Facebook page to clarify that his invitation was addressed solely to the national MP Luca Cannata.

Vincenzo Vinciullo’s Facebook post

In his social media message, the former member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly replied directly to the Fratelli d’Italia figure, downplaying the idea of a face-off between the two and reiterating his call for a debate with the Avola MP:

“Dear Annino, you’ve got above yourself. I never said I wanted to challenge you on TV. I’m waiting for your boss. If you like, you can come and listen—nothing more. When you get a thousandth of the votes I’ve had, you can debate with me. Until then, you’re just the driver.”

Antonio Annino’s reply in the comments

The response from Fratelli d’Italia’s provincial coordinator was swift, arriving directly in the comments under Vinciullo’s post, with ironic tones and another reference to Giuseppe Carta: