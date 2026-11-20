Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / NEWS – An afternoon of fear in the Villaggio Miano area of Syracuse, where a man of about 75 was seriously injured while carrying out maintenance work on a plot of land. According to reports, the elderly man accidentally drove the blade of a power tiller into his left calf.

[Image: A Fire Brigade vehicle engaged in a rescue operation]

The delicate operation by the Fire Brigade and 118

The Syracuse provincial Fire Brigade arrived promptly on the scene, working in close coordination with the medical staff of the 118. The rescuers first secured the accident area, stopping the agricultural machinery and stabilising the injured man’s condition.

Subsequently, the firefighters carried out a delicate cutting operation on the cumbersome part of the mechanical tool, a manoeuvre essential to allow the doctor on site to safely remove the blade from the man’s leg.

Emergency airlift to Catania

Once the blade had been removed and initial treatment administered at the scene, the medical team arranged for an air ambulance to urgently transfer the 75-year-old to Cannizzaro Hospital in Catania for specialist care.