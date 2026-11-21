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FBI, Homeland Security and TSA warn airlines and airports: messages linked to Al Qaeda urge action against commercial aviation, but no specific, credible threats have been identified.

by the Editorial Staff

21 November 2026

WASHINGTON / FOREIGN NEWS – US intelligence services have issued an alert to commercial airlines, cargo carriers and airports across the country following the spread of public messages from terrorist circles urging attacks on the aviation sector. According to CNN, the joint notice involves the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the TSA (Transportation Security Administration).

[Image: A commercial airliner taking off at an international airport]

The reference to the September incident and intelligence guidance

In the document sent to air transport operators, the federal agencies highlight how affiliates and supporters of Al Qaeda have circulated communications praising the attempted hijacking in September – carried out by the pilot of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv – and encouraging similar actions against American, Israeli or Jewish targets.

The intelligence also notes that these messages echo the organisation’s long-standing narratives, urging supporters to exploit access to the aviation sector, evade security checks and use commercial aircraft to carry out attacks.

No specific threat, but maximum vigilance for holiday travel

A law enforcement source told the US broadcaster that there are currently no specific, credible threats. The issuance of the preventive alert coincides, however, with the upcoming Thanksgiving week, the busiest air travel period of the year in the United States: according to the national aviation authority’s estimates, around 6 million passengers will travel on domestic flights between 24 and 30 November.