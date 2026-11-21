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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – An escalation of official statements, open letters and social media jabs has turned political debate in Syracuse into a very public tug of war. The main players in the dispute are Vincenzo Vinciullo, the provincial coordinator of Grande Sicilia, Luca Cannata, the national MP for Fratelli d’Italia, and Antonio Annino, the provincial director of the same party. Beneath the verbal sparring lie the shifting balances within the centre-right after the vote on the no-confidence motion against the mayor, Francesco Italia, the role of MP Giuseppe Carta, and the province’s main administrative dossiers.

[Image: Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse]

1. The spark: Vinciullo’s open letter and the TV challenge

The fuse was lit by an open letter from Vincenzo Vinciullo addressed to Luca Cannata. The former member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly rejected the accusation of “clinging to power” and challenged the Avola MP to a head-to-head debate on a local TV channel of Cannata’s choosing.

In the letter, Vinciullo insisted that he had obtained all his positions solely through elections, and instead reviewed various stages of Cannata’s professional and administrative career: from his directorship of the University Consortium of Syracuse to regional roles linked to Titti Bufardeci, from his position as chief accountant in Solarino to his past appointment as an auditor at the provincial health authority (ASP) in Alessandria. On the political front, the Grande Sicilia figure denied any agreement with the mayor Francesco Italia, clarifying that he had met him only twice in three years and had given no voting instructions to municipal councillors.

2. Cannata’s counteroffensive: “I’ll take on all three”

Luca Cannata responded swiftly and in equally forthright terms. The Fratelli d’Italia MP accepted the challenge, but raised the stakes by proposing a broader debate: “Bring Carta and Mayor Italia too. I’m ready to take on all three of you at once. If you’d rather have a one-on-one, my colleague Antonio Annino will be enough for you.”

On his professional record, Cannata rejected any suggestion that his roles amounted to a shadow government, citing his degree in economics with top marks, his qualifications as a chartered accountant and auditor, two master’s degrees and his wins in public competitions as chief accountant in Valguarnera Caropepe and Solarino (he clarified that he had turned down the Alessandria appointment due to other commitments). Politically, the MP called out Grande Sicilia for the decisive abstention of its five municipal councillors, which had saved Mayor Italia from the no-confidence vote, and said he was ready to debate key issues such as water, Aretusacque, IAS, waste management and the TMB.

3. Round two: the Canicattini case and solidarity with Annino

Faced with the “three against one” counterproposal, Vincenzo Vinciullo launched a fresh attack in a new statement, accusing Cannata of dodging a direct one-on-one debate and comparing him to “Don Abbondio”, before declaring the argument closed due to his opponent’s lack of willingness to engage.

In his intervention, the Grande Sicilia coordinator shifted focus to Fratelli d’Italia’s internal difficulties in the province, citing the recent defection of a municipal councillor in Canicattini Bagni to the mixed group, claimed the electoral victories of Giuseppe Carta and expressed “full solidarity” with Antonio Annino, whom he described as a “brilliant former pupil” unfairly dragged into the affair.

4. Annino’s strike: spotlight on the TMB and land in Augusta

At that point, Antonio Annino, the provincial director of Fratelli d’Italia, entered the fray directly, rejecting Vinciullo’s show of solidarity and turning the accusation of retreat back on him: according to Annino, it was the former member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly who had backed out of the debate after Cannata’s counter-challenge.

The party figure then shifted his aim directly at the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly and mayor of Melilli, Giuseppe Carta, accusing him of avoiding a new public debate for over a year after a previous Melilli council meeting on the TMB. Annino also announced his intention to bring two separate matters in Augusta to public attention: the location within the Megara municipality of the three proposed sites for the new TMB plant, and a request to change the use of land in contrada Granatello, near the hospital, which, according to Annino, are registered to a relative of the autonomist MP.

5. The Facebook finale: “Just the driver”

The final act of the clash played out in posts and comments on Facebook. On his profile, Vincenzo Vinciullo replied directly to Annino, downplaying the idea of a TV debate between them: “Dear Annino, you’ve got above yourself. I never said I wanted to challenge you on TV. I’m waiting for your boss. If you want, you can come and listen – nothing more. When you get a thousandth of the votes I’ve got, you can debate with me. Until then, you’re just the driver.”

Annino’s immediate retort came in the comments under the post: “First I’m a ‘brilliant former pupil’, now I’m ‘just the driver’. Professor, I’m sorry you’ve taken it so badly. Anyway, since you’ve promoted me to driver, I’ll come and pick you both up. You just give me the address. As for Carta, first we need to find out where he’s got to.”