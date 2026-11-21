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Community service order granted

After nine years in Rome’s Rebibbia prison, beginning in May 2017, former Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino has been granted a community service order. The alternative measure will allow him to serve the remainder of his 16-year sentence outside prison, following a monitored rehabilitation programme overseen by the external penal enforcement office (UEPE). The decision follows good conduct and a rehabilitation programme undertaken by the former captain, now 65.

The ruling marks a turnaround from April last year, when Schettino withdrew his application for work release because, according to his lawyers, the necessary conditions to start the project were lacking. That withdrawal, however, did not affect his right to access other benefits provided by the prison system.

The Costa Concordia shipwreck and the conviction

Schettino’s legal case stems from the tragic shipwreck on the night of 13–14 January 2012 off Isola del Giglio, in which 32 people died after the ship struck rocks. The former captain was found responsible for serious negligence in handling the emergency, including delaying the alarm and abandoning the ship while hundreds of passengers and crew were still on board. After three levels of judgment, a 16-year sentence for multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary injury, negligent shipwreck and abandonment of ship became final in May 2017.