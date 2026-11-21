Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A suspected brothel, disguised as a social promotion association, was discovered and seized by the National Police (Polizia di Stato) in Augusta. Three people have been served with precautionary measures on charges of exploiting prostitution.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Augusta police station, enforcing an order from the preliminary investigations judge of the Court of Syracuse, at the end of a complex investigation launched in 2025 and coordinated by the Syracuse Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to investigators, inside the premises of an association—officially engaged in social and welfare activities—prostitution was in fact being organised, involving several women who were recruited and paid for meetings with clients.

The appointments were advertised through online listings and chat groups, while bookings were handled by phone. The system included a fixed price list, with entry fees ranging from €70 to €120 and a division of the proceeds.

The judge’s order imposed remand in prison for one man and house arrest with an electronic tag for two others. At the same time, the premises were preventively seized and closed.