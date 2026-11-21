Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

In the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in Piazza Duomo, Archbishop Francesco Lomanto of Syracuse presided over the Mass celebrated for the feast of the “Virgo Fidelis”, patron saint of the Carabinieri.

In 1949 Pope Pius XII officially proclaimed Mary “Virgo Fidelis” patron saint of the Carabinieri, setting the celebration for 21 November. The choice directly evokes the value of fidelity, a virtue of those who serve their country and a principle deeply rooted in the identity of the force, summed up in its motto “Nei Secoli Fedele” (Faithful Through the Centuries). The same day also marks “Orphan’s Day”, when the Carabinieri renew their closeness to the orphans, widows and families of fallen officers, preserving their memory and reaffirming the bond of solidarity and belonging that unites all generations of the institution across time.

The celebration also coincides with the 85th anniversary of the battle of Culqualber, one of the most significant episodes in the history of the Carabinieri. In November 1941, the Carabinieri of the 1st Mobilised Battalion gave an extraordinary testament of courage, discipline and spirit of sacrifice.

The ceremony was attended by the civil and military authorities of the province, with whom the Carabinieri, as emphasised by the provincial commander of the Carabinieri of Syracuse, Colonel Dino Incarbone, share a commonality of values, responsibility and spirit of service that must always accompany the actions of those who work for the institutions and the community. Also present were a delegation of Carabinieri from the provincial command and special units, members of the National Carabinieri Association, the families of serving personnel and of the fallen from Syracuse, as well as pupils from the primary and secondary classes of the “Sacro Cuore” private school in Syracuse. The presence of the young people in particular gave the ceremony a deeply meaningful dimension, recalling how the values of fidelity, service, sense of duty and respect for institutions take on their fullest meaning when they are preserved and passed on to the next generation.

The choir of the Sanctuary of the Madonna delle Lacrime accompanied the celebration with their singing, contributing to the solemnity and recollection of the ceremony.

In his address, Colonel Incarbone highlighted how the presence, on the same occasion, of serving Carabinieri, retired personnel, families and young students vividly represents the continuity of the force’s values across the generations. The provincial commander recalled in particular that belonging to the Carabinieri does not end with active service, but continues to live on as a feeling, a moral heritage and a way of understanding duty, responsibility and service to others.

The celebration of the “Virgo Fidelis” thus becomes not only a moment of remembrance and reflection, but also an opportunity to renew the commitment made by every Carabiniere in their oath: to serve the community with loyalty, courage, balance and humanity, upholding the values that have accompanied the force’s presence alongside citizens for more than two centuries. It is a commitment renewed daily in the service of the men and women of the Carabinieri, in the awareness of the responsibility that comes with wearing the uniform and the trust that citizens place in it.