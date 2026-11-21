Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

After the protest a few days ago, the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse has intervened to clarify the state of cancer care at Umberto I hospital in Syracuse and the organisation of the service that prepares anti-cancer drugs, reaffirming its full closeness and priority attention to cancer patients and their families.

Following the commitment made last July to assess the feasibility of a second cleanroom in Syracuse to complement the one already fully operational at Avola hospital, the company’s technical office has completed the executive design of the project. The technical and economic analysis has shown that building this additional, highly advanced infrastructure from scratch would require an investment of around €800,000 and take at least 15 months from the start of work, whereas the existing facility in Avola is already certified to the most stringent safety standards and fully capable of meeting the entire province’s needs.

“Protecting and reassuring cancer patients is an absolute and non-negotiable priority for this management,” said Gioacchino Iraci, the special commissioner of the ASP of Syracuse. “That is precisely why, once the technicians delivered the final cost assessment and the duration of the works, we felt it our duty to begin a responsible management review before making any final decisions on the investment. We understand the concerns of those who face a complex treatment journey every day,” the commissioner Iraci continued, “and that is why, while leaving every future assessment open in light of field feedback, we are in the meantime building a bespoke organisational model designed to provide immediate answers, eliminate waiting times and minimise any stress for patients.”

To make the connection between the preparation laboratory in Avola and the department in Syracuse smooth and efficient, the ASP has already defined an integrated organisational process designed to minimise transport times for anti-cancer therapies, while also extending therapy sessions to the afternoon to double the reception capacity and ensure greater flexibility in access to care.

The oncology department’s return from Avola to Syracuse hospital, after the temporary transfer made necessary during the Covid-19 emergency, has been completed to restore to the provincial capital a modern, safe and patient-friendly care hub.

“The company is working to improve the treatment experience for the many cancer patients,” added Paolo Tralongo, director of medical oncology, “through the activation of the afternoon therapy clinic and the increased frequency of transport from the Avola cleanroom to the hospital departments that care for cancer patients.”

“The company’s strategic management is always open to dialogue with patients,” concluded the special commissioner Iraci, “and will constantly monitor the effectiveness of these measures because every organisational choice the company makes has the sole aim of ensuring timely, safe and humane care. We thank the national and regional delegation that discreetly supports the company’s organisational choices with absolute respect for the vulnerabilities of patients.”