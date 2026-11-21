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Two weather systems bring rain, snow and a temperature drop of up to 8°C

The last hours of mild weather are giving way to a wintry scene. After a Saturday marked by largely dry conditions and still pleasant highs (up to 15°C in Milan, 19°C in Rome and peaks of 24°C in the South), Italy is preparing for a sharp deterioration caused by two distinct waves of bad weather.

Sunday 22 November: the first Atlantic weather system

From the night between Saturday and Sunday, an Atlantic front will sweep across central and northern Italy. Rainfall will be particularly heavy in the Ligurian hinterland (where it may exceed 100 mm), followed by Venice (31 mm), Milan and Florence (17 mm), Bologna (10 mm) and Perugia (8 mm). The Mezzogiorno and the islands will remain on the margins, with strong winds and still mild temperatures of up to 22–23°C in Palermo and Cagliari. Heavy snow will fall in the Alps down to 1,500 metres (with local flurries at 1,000 metres): up to 40 cm of fresh snow is expected at 2,000 metres between Aosta Valley and Val d’Ossola, with weekly accumulations on the Aosta Valley peaks possibly approaching one metre. The Apennines will remain almost entirely dry under the gusts of the Mistral.

Temporary lull and polar plunge from Wednesday 25

Between Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November, the weather will grant a brief respite with widespread clear spells in central and northern Italy, although residual instability will persist over Perugia (19 mm), Friuli Venezia Giulia, the middle Adriatic and peninsular South, accompanied by strong Mistral winds and an initial temperature drop.

From Wednesday 25 November, a second weather system will take hold, fed by much colder maritime polar air:

Wednesday 25: first downpours starting in Milan (21 mm).

first downpours starting in Milan (21 mm). Thursday 26: a key day for central and northern Italy with heavy rain in Venice (38 mm), Florence (35 mm), Milan (31 mm), Rome (28 mm) and Perugia (18 mm). The snow line will drop to 800–1,000 metres in the Alps and 1,500–1,600 metres in the Apennines.

a key day for central and northern Italy with heavy rain in Venice (38 mm), Florence (35 mm), Milan (31 mm), Rome (28 mm) and Perugia (18 mm). The snow line will drop to 800–1,000 metres in the Alps and 1,500–1,600 metres in the Apennines. Friday 27 and Saturday 28: the bad weather will slide south, hitting Naples (40 mm) and Palermo (31 mm) in particular, before giving way to a dry but thoroughly wintry Saturday.

The temperature plunge: expected highs Over the course of the week, temperatures will fall by 4–5°C in the North and by up to 8°C along the Adriatic coast. Here are the maximum temperatures expected by the end of the week in the main cities: