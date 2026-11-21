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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – A comprehensive analysis of the main administrative and political issues in the province of Syracuse, alongside institutional work in Rome. This emerged during the interview given by Antonio Annino, provincial director of Fratelli d’Italia and private secretary to national MP Luca Cannata, guest on episode 71 of the programme “Punto e a capo web”.

[Image: A moment from the interview with Antonio Annino]

The work at Montecitorio and environmental emergencies

In describing his parliamentary activity between the Chamber offices and the ministries, Annino highlighted how his commitment on the ground focuses above all on environmental and water issues. Chief among these is the Aretusacque dossier: according to the Fratelli d’Italia representative, the access-to-documents requests launched together with MP Cannata have revealed a crucial issue concerning the governance of the body.

“In response to one of the many verification and control notes sent by Luca, it was stated that the company declares it is not under public control. This is a very serious matter: it is unthinkable that a company 51% publicly owned, with an oversight committee that has highlighted this very issue, should declare itself not under public control.”

Alarm over IAS purification and the TMB issue

Another central theme addressed during the discussion concerned industrial and civil purification linked to IAS (Industria Acqua Siracusana), with particular reference to the economic impact on the citizens of Melilli:

“Very little work is being done on IAS; we need long-term planning. In a few years, between Aretusacque and IAS, citizens’ bills will at the very least triple: currently, the purification costs paid by Melilli are negligible, but this way they will skyrocket.”

On the TMB (Mechanical Biological Treatment) issue, Annino recalled the administrative and urban planning objections raised a year ago regarding the original project planned for Melilli, denouncing the current political silence surrounding the SRR tender for which three applications have been submitted to locate the plant in Augusta.

Political balances in Melilli and Syracuse

On the strictly political front, the former Melilli municipal councillor lamented the absence of a council opposition in his home town, contrasting it with the role played by the minorities in Syracuse. Following the rejection of the motion of no confidence in mayor Francesco Italia, Annino assessed the centre-right landscape and the dialogue between opposition forces at Palazzo Vermexio: