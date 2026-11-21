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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – A large turnout marked the start of the League’s new course in the province of Syracuse. This morning saw the first provincial assembly called by the newly appointed commissioner Giuseppe Di Mare, mayor of Augusta, alongside former member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Giovanni Cafeo and the Assembly member Carlo Auteri. The meeting was designed to take stock of the organisation and chart the course for the upcoming regional elections.

[Image: A moment from the League’s provincial assembly in Syracuse]

Giuseppe Di Mare: “Tour of the Municipalities and a truce in the centre-right”

The provincial commissioner Giuseppe Di Mare outlined the party’s political line, announcing a tour of all the towns in the Syracuse area to strengthen the local network:

“I strongly wanted this provincial assembly to hear from all the local groups. In the coming weeks I will visit every Municipality, because we need to organise ourselves in every area, and the large turnout this morning shows there is great enthusiasm for this project.”

On the strong tensions within the Syracuse centre-right between Fratelli d’Italia and Grande Sicilia, the League commissioner called for responsibility: “Now is the time to lower the tone and work for our territory and the electoral challenges ahead. I hope all parties can focus on what unites us rather than what divides us.” On the upcoming regional elections, Di Mare reaffirmed the goal of re-electing the current regional government, finally stressing the administrative continuity he has maintained in the Municipality of Augusta with the delivery of major infrastructure works.

Giovanni Cafeo: “Turn the groups into a true party of the territories”

Giovanni Cafeo focused on building the political movement, highlighting the importance of uniting the various local factions under a single shared line:

“A party is not built alone: it is an effort to create a body with its own autonomy that can become the voice of the territories. We must turn Cafeo’s friends, Carlo’s friends and Peppe’s friends into an organic political line, also leveraging the organisational drive of the regional elections.”

Cafeo also issued a warning against internal divisions in the coalition: “This constant bickering and conflict, besides being a sign of weakness, ends up weakening the territory, as we have seen with the park issue. When the good of the province is at stake, we must come together to protect it.”

Carlo Auteri: “We are a team, the hospital remains the priority”

Finally, the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri underlined the unity of the leadership team, thanking Di Mare and Cafeo for their work in bringing the territory together:

“There are no prima donnas here; we are a team and together we want to work for the province. Belonging to a national party like the League is crucial to bring the needs of a often-forgotten territory to the right tables, starting with the Hyblaean Mountains Park and the new hospital.”

On the issue of healthcare in Syracuse, Auteri claimed credit for the regional administration’s and President Renato Schifani’s commitment to unblocking the funds needed to build the hospital: “The province of Syracuse is the last one still waiting for a new hospital and cannot be treated like a second-class province. Today we finally have the resources thanks to the Region’s efforts and the national government’s attention to give concrete answers to citizens.”