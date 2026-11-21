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CATANZARO / SPORT – The international break did the Palermo side no favours, as they suffered their first league defeat with a 3-1 loss at the “Nicola Ceravolo” stadium against Catanzaro. The yellow-and-reds, managed by former rosanero coach Michele Mignani and bottom of the table before kick-off, defied the odds and confirmed their status as Palermo’s bogey team after a match played with great intensity.

[Image: A moment from the Serie B clash between Catanzaro and Palermo at the Ceravolo]

The first half: flying start for the yellow-and-reds, Vavassori replies

The hosts’ approach immediately put the side coached by Filippo Inzaghi on the back foot. After just eight minutes, Catanzaro broke the deadlock: a fine attacking move caught the Palermo defence off guard as Dorval made space to deliver a cross to the centre of the area for ex-player Samuel Giovane, who slotted home from close range.

Palermo struggled to respond and only threatened around the half-hour mark, first through Vavassori, whose effort was blocked by a fine intervention from Mirko Pigliacelli, and then via Mazzitelli, who fired over from a good position after a Ranocchia assist. The equaliser came at the 38th minute: Hernani unleashed a powerful long-range shot, Pigliacelli parried with a dive, Johnsen struck the rebound, and on the subsequent scramble Vavassori was quickest to tap in from two yards for the 1-1 that ended the first half.

The second half: Pecorino and Mosti seal the Calabrian treble

In the second period, the rosanero failed to complete the comeback, struggling against the pace and organisation of the Calabrian side. At the 70th minute, Catanzaro regained the lead: Perin pulled off a remarkable save to deny Giovane’s close-range effort, but from the rebound Pecorino pounced to tap in and make it 2-1.

Late on, Palermo pushed forward without ever truly troubling Pigliacelli, leaving space for the hosts’ counterattacks. At the 83rd minute, the final blow arrived: Frank Tchaouna led a yellow-and-red counterattack and set up Mosti, who beat Perin to make it 3-1. After 13 consecutive unbeaten matches, the league leaders’ run came to an end. They remain top of the table but now see Modena closing the gap to just one point.