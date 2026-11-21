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HOROSCOPE / TRENDS – With the Sun entering Sagittarius, the last week of November marks a decisive change of pace for the entire zodiac. The desire for movement grows, as does the urge to get back in the game and the need to clarify interpersonal relationships before December arrives. Let’s look in detail at the predictions for each sign from Sunday 22 to Sunday 29 November 2026.

♈ Aries

The Sun in Sagittarius restores your energy, drive and desire to look ahead. At work, new opportunities arise that you should seize, especially between Tuesday and Thursday. In love, calm returns: couples rediscover their complicity, and singles may have a stimulating encounter during a trip or a spontaneous outing.

♉ Taurus

A week for settling and reflecting. Professionally, now is the right time to review agreements or calmly plan your next financial steps, avoiding impulsive decisions. In relationships, more dialogue is needed: listening to your partner’s needs will help ease any minor tension built up in recent days.

♊ Gemini

With the Sun in opposition, it is best to manage your energy carefully and avoid spreading yourself too thin across too many fronts at once. At work, stay focused on priorities and avoid unnecessary arguments. In love, the keyword is clarity: an honest conversation will clear up a doubt that has been on your mind for a while.

♋ Cancer

Intense days on the practical and professional front, with various commitments to juggle but also satisfying rewards arriving by the weekend. Take a few hours to recharge and look after your physical wellbeing. Over the weekend, emotions take centre stage again with a sweeter, more reassuring atmosphere.

♌ Leo

The stars are smiling on you once more at full tilt. The new solar transit favours creativity, personal initiatives and visibility at work: if you have a project in the drawer, now is the right time to present it. Love also takes centre stage, with passion on the rise and positive confirmations for those who have recently started seeing someone.

♍ Virgo

You may feel a little tired or as though you have to manage too many family and domestic issues at once. At work, proceed with your usual method and do not let others rush you. In love, try not to be overly critical: a spontaneous gesture will be worth more than a thousand explanations.

♎ Libra

A dynamic week, full of contacts, phone calls and travel. Ideas are plentiful and find fertile ground in both studies and professional negotiations. In love, lightness returns: established relationships are strengthened through shared projects, while lonely hearts can look forward to a very lively weekend.

♏ Scorpio

After weeks of great prominence, the sky now invites you to consolidate the results you have achieved, especially on the financial and professional fronts. You may receive positive news related to a payment or a collaboration. In relationships, you experience deep emotions, but remember to make room for mutual trust as well.

♐ Sagittarius

It is your season, and it shows: charisma, optimism and determination make you the true protagonists of the week. At work, you can unblock a situation that has been stalled for a while or start a new path. It is also an excellent time for love: those in a relationship make important plans, while singles attract attention and new admirers.

♑ Capricorn

An ideal week to lay the groundwork for the big milestones at the end of the year. Work discreetly and effectively behind the scenes, organising your deadlines. In love, you feel the need for greater intimacy and authenticity: dedicate the weekend to the people who truly matter.

♒ Aquarius

Sociability and the desire to share ideas with friends and colleagues return. Group projects are particularly favoured and may open unexpected doors for the coming months. In love, mental connection will be the winning key to rejuvenate the relationship or spark a special attraction.

♓ Pisces

The sky asks for commitment and concreteness from you, especially in the professional sphere, where someone may test you or entrust you with extra responsibility. Do not fear confrontation: you have everything it takes to stand out. In love, try not to withdraw into your thoughts and share what you feel.