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ITALY / NEWS – A new wave of bad weather is sweeping across Italy, bringing hydrogeological risks and strong gusts of wind. Based on assessments by the Civil Protection Department, an amber alert for hydrogeological risk has been issued for today, Sunday 22 November, for the northern basins of Tuscany, while a yellow alert is in force across seven regions: Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Molise.

[Image: Civil Protection and technicians intervening during a bad weather emergency]

Chieti: landslide risk sees 45 more families evacuated

Attention remains high in Chieti due to hydrogeological instability, where mayor Giovanni Legnini has signed three new immediate evacuation orders for as many buildings in the red zone of the Santa Maria district, which is affected by a deep and still evolving landslide.

The measures cover a total of 66 residential units declared uninhabitable and 45 families (including several owners of empty homes or second homes), bringing the total number of evacuated properties to 147 after the 81 already affected by previous orders. The decisions were made based on checks by the technical meeting comprising the Municipality, the civil engineering authority, the special reconstruction office and the University of Chieti-Pescara.

Gale-force winds and rough seas from Sardinia to the Adriatic

The Atlantic disturbance is causing widespread rainfall, including heavy showers and thunderstorms, particularly in Liguria, Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, accompanied by intense electrical activity.

At the same time, strong to gale-force westerly winds are being recorded over Piedmont and Sardinia, gradually extending to Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Umbria, Lazio and Abruzzo, with severe gale-force gusts along the western Alpine sectors and the Adriatic Apennine ridge. In Sardinia, the regional Civil Protection has issued a warning valid until early Monday 23 November afternoon for mistral winds and rough seas with waves up to 4–5 metres along the northern and western coasts, with particular intensity in Gallura and the stretch between Nurra and the Campidano of Oristano.