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The Russia-Ukraine conflict has flared up at sea again, this time far beyond the usual Black Sea theatre. In the Gulf of Finland, the Russian cargo ship Sparta II — which sailed from St Petersburg to Kaliningrad and is already under US sanctions — was hit by a drone attack in international waters, about three nautical miles from the Russian border.

Helsinki authorities confirmed the raid, attributing likely responsibility to Ukrainian forces, and also reported an alleged violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian helicopter, probably involved in rescue or surveillance operations in the area. “The war is spreading to our immediate vicinity,” said Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo, while reaffirming Ukraine’s right to defend itself against the aggressor. For its part, Kyiv has not yet officially claimed the operation.

Accounts differ on what happened and on the nature of the cargo:

Damage on board: According to Finnish intelligence, the ship sustained damage and a fire broke out. However, the governor of the Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, denied any need to evacuate the crew, insisting the situation was under control and the cargo ship was ready to resume its route.

According to Finnish intelligence, the ship sustained damage and a fire broke out. However, the governor of the Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, denied any need to evacuate the crew, insisting the situation was under control and the cargo ship was ready to resume its route. The cargo: While Russian sources say it was carrying paints and varnishes, US and Ukrainian intelligence claim the Sparta II is regularly used to transport weapons.

On the other side, Moscow has remained silent about the Baltic incident, instead claiming an attack in the Black Sea, south of Odesa, on a merchant ship used by Ukraine for military purposes. Meanwhile, Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities continue: Kryvyi Rih, President Zelensky’s hometown, suffered a heavy toll when a double strike killed two people and injured more than 50. A nursery in Zaporizhzhia, a power plant in Vinnytsia and several districts of Kyiv were also hit, leaving parts of the capital without water. In response, Ukraine launched a new wave of drones against various Russian regions, including Leningrad.

On the diplomatic front, President Volodymyr Zelensky — after meeting British defence secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv — described Ukraine’s NATO membership as “uncertain” in the short term, while reaffirming it as a primary goal. The Ukrainian leader also revealed that the United States aims to organise a trilateral summit with Kyiv and Moscow before Christmas, and said he was willing to attend even on the sidelines of the G20 in Miami (14–15 December), although Ukraine has not yet received an official invitation.