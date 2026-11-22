Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A drugs haul estimated at 40–50 kg of hashish was found among the wreckage of a small plane that crashed on Wednesday 18 November in the countryside between Lonato del Garda and Bedizzole, in the province of Brescia. The drugs, scattered partly inside the cabin and partly on the surrounding ground due to the violent impact, has opened a new line of investigation. The victim is the 29-year-old pilot Yassin Zoulay, originally from Chiari and resident in Spain.

Investigation transferred to anti-mafia unit and widens abroad

In light of the discovery and the young man’s record—he had already been convicted in Italy for drug trafficking and had previously been involved in an investigation into international drug trafficking—the case file was transferred from the public prosecutor Caty Bressanelli to the magistrate Francesco Carlo Milanesi of the Brescia district anti-mafia directorate (Dda).

The Cessna had taken off from Llançà on the Spanish Costa Brava, bound for Boscomantico airport in Verona. According to one of the main hypotheses under consideration by investigators, Zoulay may have attempted to land in an isolated area to unload the drugs before reaching the Verona airport “clean”. Investigators, in close contact with foreign authorities and Europol, are now working in the strictest confidence to reconstruct the supply chain and identify any accomplices and recipients.

Investigation into the causes of the crash

Alongside the drug trafficking investigation, technical checks continue to clarify the dynamics of the accident. The wreckage has been placed under seizure to be analysed by the national flight safety agency (Ansv).

At present no avenue is being ruled out: experts are assessing both the possibility of a mechanical failure or fuel exhaustion (the tank was reportedly found almost empty) and the role of bad weather. The thick fog in the area may indeed have forced the pilot to deviate from the original route, extending the flight, or to attempt an emergency landing at the nearby Bedizzole airstrip.