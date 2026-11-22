Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A few moments of distraction and a now well-honed technique allow thieves to regularly target the luggage holds of long-distance buses passing through Venice Mestre. According to the Gazzettino, this method has taken root and risks spreading rapidly to other bus hubs across Italy.

Along via Ca’ Marcello, the thieves wait on the opposite pavement until drivers from companies such as Flixbus and Itabus open the luggage compartments, often operating even on the side where the bags are loaded. As soon as attention drops, they strike with lightning speed, snatching backpacks, bags or trolleys before fleeing on foot or blending in with passengers, pretending to be travellers. While similar incidents used to occur only sporadically in nearby viale Stazione due to the area’s different layout, the thefts have now become an almost daily occurrence.

The profile of those responsible and the difficulties of surveillance

One of the security guards hired by local hospitality businesses to monitor the area confirms the frequency of the raids. The guard describes an extremely rapid operation and explains that relocating the stop has attracted, within days, both experienced and organised pickpockets and desperate individuals looking for goods to sell on the black market. Although security staff attempt to act as a deterrent despite having no direct authority over the parking area, controlling the situation becomes virtually impossible when several coaches queue up at the same time.

Passenger traffic and complaints from hoteliers

The situation is also deeply concerning for local hotel operators, who highlight the issues linked to the new terminal for national and international buses. According to estimates from the hospitality district, around 100 vehicles pass through the area each day, with a flow exceeding 2,500 people in 24 hours. The Hotel Campanile, located directly behind the stop, is the worst affected: staff report that the crowd waiting constantly blocks the entrance, even preventing the automatic doors from closing, in addition to the constant stream of travellers asking to use the internal toilets, causing disruption to hotel guests.