Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The National Police (Polizia di Stato) have served 11 football banning orders on Cassibile supporters, keeping ten of them away from sports grounds for between two months and a year. For another fan, responsible for more serious offences, the ban on attending sporting events is five years, plus a requirement to sign in at a police station.

After the match between Cassibile and Pro Ragusa in the Promozione league, group D, local fans blocked the visiting team’s coach from leaving the sports ground for two hours to protest against the away side.

This led to an intervention by officers from the National Police and the Carabinieri, who were engaged in other duties, including territorial control.

Once calm was restored and the fans had been moved on, the Ragusa club’s coach was able to leave the stadium.

This unacceptable behaviour prompted the police unit for political crime and terrorism (Digos) in Syracuse to identify the most troublesome fans, who were then identified and reported to the Anti-Crime Police Division at Police Headquarters, which issued 11 football banning orders against as many ultras who, in various capacities, had taken part in the incident.