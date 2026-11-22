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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PESCARA / NEWS – Moments of great fear in the province of Pescara due to strong gusts of wind affecting the area. In Rosciano, a large tree suddenly fell across the road just as a car was passing, grazing the passenger compartment.

A full impact avoided, with two children on board

The vehicle managed to avoid being fully struck by the trunk: the impact only affected the front of the car. According to initial reports, there were four people inside the vehicle, including two children.

Checks at Chieti hospital

Despite the shock, none of the occupants are believed to have sustained serious injuries. As a precaution, all four passengers were taken to Chieti hospital for medical checks.