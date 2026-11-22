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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / CULTURE & MUSIC – A journey through the history of progressive rock, blending memory, music and civic awareness. At the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, Steve Hackett recounts Genesis in a special evening that weaves together period memories, music and a commitment to human rights.

[Image: Steve Hackett on stage performing with an electric guitar]

Memories, music and human rights

The event in the capital centres on the story of his time with Genesis, retracing the artistic and human journey of one of the most influential bands on the international music scene. A dialogue and narrative in which the musical dimension is paired with attention to human rights issues, offering the audience a moment of listening and reflection.

The setting of the Auditorium Parco della Musica

Hosting the event is the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, a leading cultural venue for live music and author-led events, the ideal setting to showcase both the storytelling and the sound of the evening.