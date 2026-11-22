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COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, has ended without an agreement. The European Union and a broad coalition of countries rejected the final draft, deemed unacceptable for its complete lack of any reference to phasing out fossil fuels.

The failure of the negotiations — which ran two days past the official deadline, making this the longest UN climate conference in history — was confirmed by COP31 president and Turkish environment minister Murat Kurum, who acknowledged in Sunday’s closing session that there was no consensus to adopt the text.

The core dispute centred on the future of fossil fuels. An initial draft had pushed for their rapid phase-out, but a second version released on Thursday removed all mention of the issue, sparking an immediate backlash from a coalition led by France and Panama, which on Friday demanded a clear commitment to the energy transition. Even the final revision published on Sunday morning failed to break the deadlock. The EU’s stance, voiced by Ireland’s climate and energy minister Darragh O’Brien (speaking for the EU’s rotating presidency), was uncompromising: Europe refused to endorse an “Antalya Pact” it considered “not equal to the moment”, as it ignored the main driver of climate change.

Strong disappointment was also expressed at the highest levels of the United Nations. Secretary-general António Guterres spoke of “deep frustration” and issued a warning against pressure from energy lobbies: “Those who profit from the destruction of our planet must never set the terms of the battle to save it.” Australia’s climate minister Chris Bowen, a key negotiator at the summit, echoed this sentiment, calling the conference outcome “very disappointing”.