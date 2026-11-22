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SYRACUSE / ENVIRONMENT – Ten new olive trees to enrich the city’s green heritage and teach the next generation to care for their land. For the National Tree Festival, first-year students at the Luigi Einaudi Secondary School in Syracuse planted ten specimens in the school’s grove.

[Image: A moment from the planting of olive trees at the Einaudi Institute in Syracuse]

Five years of commitment and the “Einaudi Sustainable Environment” project

Parents, headteacher Egizia Sipala, the school’s environmental sustainability officer Salvo La Delfa, the president of the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse (the former province) Michelangelo Giansiracusa, the president of the Natura Sicula association Fabio Morreale and the president of the Piantala association Giorgia Grillo attended the ceremony. The deputy mayor of Syracuse Edy Bandiera and environmentalists Paolo Tuttoilmondo, Pippo Ansaldi and Emma Schembari also praised the initiative.

The first-year pupils did not stop at planting: they committed to tending and monitoring the growth of the olive trees throughout their entire school career until the fifth year. As teacher Salvo La Delfa explained, the initiative is part of the “Einaudi Sustainable Environment” programme, launched in January 2020 to promote an ecocentric culture and raise awareness among young people about ecological transition, decarbonisation and climate change.

Good environmental practices and the role of the green barrier

Headteacher Egizia Sipala recalled the many sustainability measures already introduced by the Syracuse school: from the TrED (Ecological and Digital Transition) course to the community static composter, from separate waste collection and used vegetable oil recycling to the three agricultural greenhouses, school gardens, classrooms built with recycled pallets and the planting of over 350 native species.

During the meeting, Michelangelo Giansiracusa reiterated the strategic value of planting trees to mitigate the effects of climate change, while Fabio Morreale (Natura Sicula) highlighted how the Einaudi grove, together with the nearby Bosco delle Troiane on viale Scala Greca, can serve as an important natural barrier against odorous substances to protect the district.