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BepiColombo enters Mercury’s orbit

Europe-Japan joint exploration begins

The joint mission by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has reached Mercury’s orbit, as announced by ESA in a post on X.

Launched on 20 October 2018, BepiColombo thus becomes the second spacecraft to orbit the innermost planet of the Solar System, after NASA’s Messenger probe in 2011.

Dual probes and steps towards final orbit

Unlike previous missions, BepiColombo will begin simultaneous observation with two dedicated orbiters:

Module separation (9–10 December): the spacecraft will split into the Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) , built by ESA to analyse Mercury’s geology, and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MIO) , developed by JAXA to investigate its magnetic field.

the spacecraft will split into the , built by ESA to analyse Mercury’s geology, and the , developed by JAXA to investigate its magnetic field. Final insertion (spring 2027): both probes should reach their operational orbits in spring 2027.

both probes should reach their operational orbits in spring 2027. The journey: in September the transfer module MFM already detached; using electric propulsion, it accompanied the spacecraft on its long journey towards the Sun.

Giuseppe Colombo’s legacy and Italy’s role

The mission’s name honours the mathematician from Padua Giuseppe “Bepi” Colombo (1920–1984). His studies of Mercury’s rotational dynamics were crucial for NASA’s Mariner 10 mission, which in 1974 performed the first close flybys without entering orbit.

To operate in extreme thermal conditions and protect the high-precision scientific instrumentation, the mission also relies on Italian contributions from the Italian Space Agency (ASI), the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) and companies in the Leonardo group, Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio.