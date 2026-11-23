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More than 12,000 people were evacuated last night from Co-op Live in Manchester—the UK’s largest indoor arena—during a concert by rapper Don Toliver, after an unidentified “unknown substance” was released into the air. According to Sky News, one person was taken to hospital.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10pm when Greater Manchester Police declared a state of emergency in response to multiple reports of audience members showing symptoms consistent with poisoning. North West Ambulance Service crews attended the scene and treated more than 50 people, some of whom had respiratory problems and eye irritation.

Investigations and decontamination:

While tear gas was initially suspected, investigators later referred only to an as-yet unidentified substance. As a precaution, a specialist unit for managing hazardous areas was deployed to carry out decontamination.

Eyewitness accounts and appeal:

Videos shared on social media show several attendees coughing and covering their airways as they left the venue. The ambulance service urged anyone who attended the event and is experiencing unwellness or side effects to seek medical advice.

Official responses:

Deputy police chief Steph Parker said the state of emergency had enabled a rapid coordination of the evacuation and joint emergency response, stressing that the investigation must now determine the nature and circumstances of the incident. Co-op Live management described the episode as a “crowd incident” and confirmed full cooperation with the authorities to establish its causes.